YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An investigation is underway after five people, including at least two children, were found dead Monday morning at a Yukon home.

Oklahoma City police said they were notified around 9:35 a.m. about five people dead at a home in the 2800 block of Mirage Street, near Southwest 29th Street and Czech Hall Road. When officers arrived, they went into the home and found five dead people.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the five people had injuries consistent with homicide.

“This wasn’t a gas-type of situation or a fentanyl-type of situation,” Knight said. “These are five people who were killed.”

At least two of the five deceased people were children, according to Knight. Their ages have not been released.

“It’s a very tragic, very sad situation,” Knight said.

The investigation is in its very early stages. How the five people were connected has not been confirmed, and information about them has not been released.

Police taped off the entrance to the cul-de-sac where the house is located, and KOCO 5 crews can see several officers at the scene.

