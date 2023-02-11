(CNN) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the downing of a high altitude object over Canadian airspace on Saturday, he said in a tweet.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said he spoke with President Joe Biden on Saturday and that Canadian forces will lead the object recovery operation.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said earlier Saturday it was monitoring “a high altitude airborne object” over northern Canada, and military aircraft are currently operating in the area from Alaska and Canada, according to a news release from the agency.

It is not clear what the object is or whether it is related to the Chinese spy balloon from last week or another object shot down over Alaska on Friday.

