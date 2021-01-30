Oakland’s airport is selling COVID-19 tests in vending machines

(CNN) — Travelers flying through Oakland International Airport can pick up a COVID-19 test at newly installed vending machines.

Priced at $149, the At-Home Saliva RT-PCT tests are being sold at contactless kiosks in both of the airport’s terminals, airport officials said.

It is the first US airport to offer COVID-19 tests in vending machines, according to a press release from the airport.

“Oakland international Airport is helping our travelers navigate this global pandemic by providing more testing options,” said Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland Aviation Director in a statement.

He said travelers still need to be aware of quarantine rules and restrictions at their destinations.

The self-administered tests were designed by digital health company Wellness 4 Humanity, the release said.

Travelers will collect a saliva sample and then send it in for testing via FedEx. They’ll get the results back through an app on their phone.

Results are ready within 24 to 48 hours, according to Wellness 4 Humanity’s website.

The airport said these tests will not work for travelers, who need a negative test before flying to Hawaii, but they have other testing facilities available.

Airport spokesman Roberto Bernardo told CNN that the tests are designed for travelers flying into Oakland after a trip. Other passengers should get tested by their primary care provider at least three days before their flight.

“These saliva at-home test kits are for those who are arriving at the airport,” Bernardo said in an email. “We know there are folks who have concern that they may have been exposed to COVID during their travels. They can use these tests when get home.”

Hong Kong installed vending machines at public transit stations in December to distribute free COVID-19 tests to commuters, according to a government news release.

