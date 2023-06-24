NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSVN) – A 9-year-old boy in Texas showed up to school dressed like a police officer, then a school bully threw him from his wheelchair.

That scary moment gave Michael Martinez a trip he’ll never forget — A tour of the Big Apple with the help of the New York Police Department.

Michael has cerebral palsy and was dressed as a police officer on career day when he was pushed off his wheelchair by the bully.

The Blue Lives Matter NYC and Vigilance Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club heard about what happened and flew Michael and his mother up from Houston.

“To hear about Michael’s story, about how he was bullied in Houston, Texas and for us officers in New York to fly him out to show Michael and his family how important he is to the law enforcement community,” said an NYPD officer.

Michael’s mom said special trips like this mean the world to her son and family, but she wishes Michael didn’t have to deal with bullies simply because he’s different.