NEW YORK (WABC) — The NYPD rescued an injured bald eagle on the Hudson River while patrolling the area Tuesday morning.

They spotted the injured bald eagle floating on a piece of ice, but what first caught their attention was its cries.

The eagle did not attempt to flee as the officers approached and was bleeding from the wing.

Officers carefully and gently moved the injured bald eagle off the ice with a catch pole and blanket and brought it to shore.

The eagle was taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

