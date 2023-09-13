The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in ascertaining the identity of the individual depicted in the attached media sketch who is the victim of a homicide that occurred within the confines of the 7 Precinct.

It was reported to police that on Sunday, Aug. 14, 1988, at approximately 4:10 a.m., an unidentified male victim was found stabbed in his torso, at Hamilton Fish Pool on 128 Pitt Street.

The victim was removed by emergency medical services to NYC Health and Hospitals in Bellevue where he was pronounced deceased. The unidentified victim is described as a male, approximately in his 20s, light complexion and black hair.

There have been no arrests made.

