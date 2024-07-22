It was double trouble for two of the largest police departments in the country. The two are separated by coasts but are constantly facing danger while on duty.

Police officers in Los Angeles stared down danger when a man in a car they had just pulled over started shooting. Dashcam video from the Los Angeles Police Department was made public over the weekend.

On the other side of the country, the New York Police Department released an intense video of an incident where officers were forced to fire.

The incident happened on May 24th when officers in New York City pulled over a car with one of its tail lights out. One officer had a small back-and-forth with the driver.

“License and registration,” said the officer.

“Why did I get pulled?” said the driver.

“I’ll explain it to you as soon as I get your license, as soon as you give it to me, I’ll explain it to you,” said the officer.

The driver followed the officer’s instructions while another officer walked around the other side of the car.

But when the officer asked him to step out, the driver stepped on the gas and sped off.

“This is a ticket,” said the driver.

“Step out of the car,” said the officer.

“This is a ticket, bro,” said the driver.

“Step out of the car,” the officer said.

“What are you talking about, this a ticket bro,” said the driver.

“Step out of the car,” said the officer.

As soon as the driver took off, one of the officers was hit while walking in front of the car.

That officer’s bodycam video shows the moment when he was hit by the vehicle and grunting in pain as he laid on the ground.

Another bodycam video shows the initial officer shooting at the vehicle as it drove away from the scene of the traffic stop.

Within a week, officers arrested the driver.

Twenty-four-year-old Eric Jerrick was arrested and is facing several charges, which include first-degree attempted assault and reckless driving, among others.

Over in Los Angeles, on July 3, a driver who was suspected of driving under the influence was stopped.

“They stopped, they stopped, they stopped,” said the officer.

Officers were about to step out of the cruiser when the car in front of them opened fire.

“Shots fired, shots fired, officer needs help, officer needs help,” said the officer.

One officer stepped out of his cruiser and returned fire.

Two bullets grazed one of the officer’s head and both of them were pelted with shards of glass.

“Partner, you OK?” said an officer.

Body camera video captured what it looked like from inside when the hail of bullets came at them.

“Returning fire,” said an officer.

The officers attempted to follow but lost sight of the car.

The driver was later arrested and faces serious charges of attempted murder, assault and reckless driving.

