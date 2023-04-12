NEW YORK (WSVN) — The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is taking a high-tech step forward in its crime-fighting measures by adding three robots to its force. The announcement was made on Tuesday as part of a pilot program, showcasing the department’s commitment to leveraging technology in the fight against crime.

One of the robots, known as Digi-Dog, is a four-legged remote-controlled robot that acts like a K-9. According to police, it will be used in a variety of situations, including hostage negotiations and counter-terrorism crimes. This robot’s mobility and remote operation make it an ideal tool for dangerous situations where the safety of officers is at risk.

Another robot, the Star Chase GPS, is designed to keep officers safe by shooting a GPS projectile at a car or truck, helping authorities to track that vehicle. This technology will be particularly useful in high-speed chases, where officers often have to take dangerous risks to apprehend suspects.

The K-5 robot, which uses artificial intelligence, can assess a situation and give real-time information to police and first responders. With its ability to analyze information quickly, the K-5 robot will help officers make better-informed decisions in emergency situations.

On Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the innovative creations in a public safety-related announcement.

“We realize the potential of computing to store, track and analyze crime data,” said Sewell. “In every era, we have maximized public and officer safety through emerging technology and that approach continues today.”

According to the commissioner, New York has been the first in line to implement new forms of telecommunications within the police force as a tool to keep the community safe. The mayor expressed his support for the police department’s latest strides into the future.

“I look forward to the new technology that we are going to roll out under this NYPD,” said Adams.

The NYPD hopes to start using the Digi-Dog robot right away, while the other two robots could debut this summer. The department’s use of advanced technology in policing is a sign of the times and is becoming increasingly common across the country.

While some people might be skeptical of these technological advancements in law enforcement, the NYPD insists that robots are a crucial part of their efforts to make the city safer for everyone. As the use of technology in policing continues to evolve, we can expect to see more advanced tools and techniques being used to fight crime.

