NYC firefighter plays national anthem on guitar to honor healthcare workers

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A New York City firefighter honored healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The New York City Fire Department shared a video showing firefighter Louis DeRosa playing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Lower Manhattan.

Along with DeRosa stood dozens of fellow firefighters with their hands over their hearts.

“FDNY salutes all who continue to serve in the city’s response to COVID-19,” the department wrote.

