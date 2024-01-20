An 11-month-old boy has died after being burned by steam from an apartment radiator in Brooklyn, New York.

Officials say steam filled the apartment room where the baby was found dead. Investigators described the source of the steam as a radiator, possibly with a broken pipe.

Nearby residents said a baby dying suddenly and shockingly is to hard to process.

“One family. That child is part of our family that’s why I’m heartbroken,” said one neighbor.

Relatives were seen leaving the building with bags not long after a partial “Vacate” order was posted on the front door. Relatives also spoke with the landlord and superior and said the heating seem to appear to be working properly.

All the other apartments, city buildings department investigators said prior to the Friday morning incident, there were no recent complaints or department of building issued violations recorded at the property.

“I see them everyday, I knew that they had a newborn baby. It’s horrible.” said a neighbor.

Two of the inspectors said they found a laundry room that had been illegally constructed in the building’s basement.

Investigators are working on the safety of the steam heat for the building.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.