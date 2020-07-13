NY to require travelers from Florida, other virus stricken states, to provide contact info or face $2,000 fine

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Visitors headed to New York from virus-stricken states, like Florida, may face a hefty fine if they don’t adhere to certain rules.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is issuing an emergency health order requiring out-of-state travelers from high-COVID-19 states to provide their contact information upon arrival.

NY is issuing an emergency health order: Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival. If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine. We’re serious about enforcing quarantine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

Cuomo said those who fail to do so will receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.

“We’re serious about enforcing quarantine,” Cuomo said.

Among the states included in the order are Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, Georgia and more.

This order comes on the same day Florida reported 12,624 cases of the virus.

To see a full list of states, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.