A viral spread in space is the new star of the Artemis mission.

Minutes before the four astronauts traveled deeper into space than any other human, a jar of Nutella stole the spotlight as it floated around the spacecraft during an Artemis II livestream.

Some internet users called the spinning jar the greatest free advertising in history. Even the chocolate brand shared the viral clip on its social media platforms.

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