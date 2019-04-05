Nurses bond out father arrested for speeding to save choking daughter

CENTREVILLE, Ill. (WSVN) — A group of nurses bonded a man out of jail who was speeding to save his choking daughter.

According to Fox 2, Darius Hinkle sped to the hospital with his 1-year-old daughter Damani and her mother, Donecia Pittman.

“The first thing on my mind was to get her to the hospital,” Hinkle said. “That’s my daughter. I wouldn’t want nothing to happen to her.”

Hinkle said there was lights and sirens behind him for miles until he made it to the hospital.

“They told us to get out, put our hands up. And I got out and I put my hands up, and I yelled and told the police, ‘My baby is choking,'” Pittman said. “I told them multiple times that she was choking. They were just worried about the fact that we were speeding.”

Damani eventually received medical attention and is doing OK.

However, her father was arrested. When Pittman went to go bond him out, she said there were nurses already at the jail.

“Somebody was up there and they said, ‘I’m here to bond out Darius Hinkle,'” Pittman said. “When I looked out the door to see who it was, she spoke and she said, ‘I’m a nurse from Touchette Hospital.'”

The couple said they are grateful for the nurses and their kindness.

“I just, I mean… I can’t thank them enough,” Hinkle said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.