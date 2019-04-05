Nurse adopts premature baby who spent months at hospital

BOSTON (WSVN) – A premature baby who spent months at a Massachusetts hospital has been adopted by the nurse who cared for her.

According to Franciscan Children’s blog, nursing director Liz Smith, had just learned she was ineligible for in-vitro fertilization when she met baby Gisele.

Gisele was born prematurely at just 29 weeks, weighing one pound, 14 ounces. She suffered from health problems because her birth mother used drugs during pregnancy.

According to Fox News, Gisele had no visitors during her time at the hospital, except for Smith.

“I went to see her every day,” she said, “It was kind of my reward after a long workday.”

Gisele was eventually weaned off the drugs in the hospital but faced a tough road ahead, full of medical complications.

Smith eventually took on the role of foster parent for Gisele, with the hope of reuniting her with her parents. However, after Gisele’s parents parental rights were terminated, she adopted Gisele.

“When I got the call that the parents’ rights were terminated, I imagined that it would be a day of relief,’’ said Smith. “And it was a day I was really sad. I was really happy. But I was really sad for them. I was gaining her but they were losing her. And to try to battle addiction and being a mom, that’s impossible.”

Now a child, Gisele still has a few medical needs, but she is slowly making progress.

“She has a feeding tube where she gets the majority of nutrition through but other than that the specialists think she’s remarkable,” Smith told CNN. “They can’t believe the strides that she’s made and how healthy and strong she is. Her resilience is inspiring to me and every day I’m amazed by her.”

“You know, we talk about the power of love but to witness how it can transform a life and to witness how it has transformed her life, I’ve never been happier or stronger,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine life without her.”

