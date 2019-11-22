NPS K9 Officer ‘Boomer’ to retire after 56 dog years of service

(WSVN) - The National Park Service is praising a K9 that’s retiring after a lengthy dedication to the job.

According to a press release, K9 Officer Boomer spent the past 56 dog years “helping detect illegal drugs in his home park, the local community and on special assignment.”

Boomer is based in Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

His list of accomplishments include certifications from the State of Oklahoma, the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association and the American Police Canine Association.

The K9 also worked alongside various other national parks and police agencies.

Boomer will spend the next several weeks training his successor, K9 Officer Rex, before entering retirement.

“Retirement plans include spending more time with his family, receiving as many belly rubs as he can guilt them into, and chasing squirrels,” NPS wrote.

