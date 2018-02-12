Now hiring: Creator of Cadbury, Oreo accepting applications for ‘chocolate tasters’

(WSVN) - If you wish you could get paid to eat chocolate for a living, your dream is about to become a reality.

Mondelez International, the company that produces Cadbury and Oreo, is now hiring four new taste testers to work in the United Kingdom, Fox News reports.

The company posted four listings: one “Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster” and three “Chocolate Tasters.”

The employment listings say qualified candidates should have “tastebuds for detection” and a “passion for confectionery.” Applicants also should be “eager to try new and inventive products.”

Tasters will work with a team to give their opinions, as well as collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.

Unfortunately, three of the four positions are just part-time, with only 7.5 hours per week. The pay is $16 (£9) per hour, but the jobs reportedly come with a holiday allowance and pension.

The company was overwhelmed with applications when they last posted one “taster” position a year ago, receiving 1,500 in just the first 24 hours. Applicants from as far away as the U.S. and Australia vied for the job.

Those chosen to go to the next level in the application process will have to pass a series of tasting challenges, including being able to detect differences between two pieces of chocolate.

Applications must be sent in by February 16. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.