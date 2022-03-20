(WSVN) - Passengers’ plans were turned upside down when their cruise ship ran “aground,” turning their vacation into a nightmare.

“Instead of just, you know, dumping people off on the dock and then, ‘oh well, hopefully the bus will come. The ship’s leaving. See you guys later.’ I mean, that’s the stuff that’s happening,” said Laura Smith, a passenger on Norwegian Escape.

Smith’s family cruise on the Norwegian Escape turned into a nightmare of a trip.

She took a video of towboats trying to get the ship out of the ground.

When the ship ran aground in the Dominican Republic this week, she said they had no idea what was happening.

“When they’re calling out fire, obviously that’s going to cause a lot of anxiety. The emergency lights in the hallways were lit up,” said Smith.

“But they weren’t telling us to do anything,” said Ashley Gaut, a passenger on Norwegian Escape.

Smith said passengers were stuck on the ship with nothing to do for days as crews worked to free it.

“In the middle of the night, I woke up to us literally almost tipping over,” said Gaut.

Norwegian finally flew people home in groups on charter planes to Orlando.

Smith and her family made it back to the states, but then their flight home to Kansas City was cancelled, leaving them stranded.

“Norwegian’s saying, ‘oh, it’s Delta’s problem. They need to rebook you. We’re not going to do anything. We can’t help you. We’re not going to put you up in a hotel. You’re stuck,'” said Smith.

With no flights available because of spring break, she is exhausted from it all.

“I feel like the people on the ship did a really great job. I feel like Norwegian Corporate has really epically failed,” said Smith.

Norwegian has promised a full refund for all the passengers

