(WSVN) - With coronavirus cases on the rise, cruises are cancelled for one seabound company.

Norwegian Cruise Lines has now cancelled all cruises through February and some through March.

Initially, the company set their sights on sailing at the start of 2021 but pulled back those plans in order to meet CDC safety regulations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.