Norwegian Cruise Line warns investors it might fold due to pandemic

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line is warning investors it might be forced to go out of business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, whose headquarters are located in West Miami-Dade, filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, saying they have “substantial doubt” about their future.

Norwegian suspended sailings in mid-March.

The cruise industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic in the midst of the industry-wide shutdown.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.