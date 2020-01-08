Norwegian Cruise Line to eliminate single-use plastic beverage bottles on ships

(WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line has become more environmentally-friendly.

The cruise line announced that, with a partnership with Jaden Smith’s water company JUST, they have rid their ships of single-use plastic beverage bottles and replaced them with plant-based carton containers.

The company said the move will eliminate over six million single-use plastic water bottles a year.

The effort comes as a part of Norwegian’s Sail & Sustain Environmental Program. It also follows the elimination of single-use plastic straws across the fleet.

Norwegian said they are now working to get rid of single-use plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles later this year.

