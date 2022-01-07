MIAMI (WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line and Roral Caribbean have canceled several upcoming voyages due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Officials for Norwegian Cruise Line on Friday confirmed that eight upcoming trips have been cancelled.

The decision comes two days after the Norwegian Pearl’s early return to PortMiami due to COVID-19 cases being reported among the fully vaccinated crew.

According to the Miami Herald, this is the first mass cancellation by a major cruise line since the start of the pandemic.

Norwegian Cruise Line officials said certain ships will stop sailing through the rest of the month while others will suspend trips through late April.

Officials for Royal Caribbean announced Friday that they will be pausing four of their trips due to the recent omicron outbreak.

