MIAMI (WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled eight upcoming voyages due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

The decision follows the Norwegian Pearl’s early return to PortMiami due to COVID-19 cases being reported among the fully vaccinated crew, according to the Miami Herald.

This is the first mass cancellation by a major cruise line since the start of the pandemic.

Norwegian Cruise Line officials said certain ships will stop sailing through the rest of the month while others will suspend trips through late April.

