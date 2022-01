MIAMI (WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled five more voyages as the omicron variant continues to spread.

The voyages were expected to start as soon as this week.

Last week, the cruise line canceled eight cruises that were set to sail from February to April.

Customers will get a refund on the voyages.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.