Norwegian Cruise Line cancels 10-day Caribbean trip following mechanical issues

(WSVN) - Passengers of the Norwegian Jade cruise ship are being flown back to Florida from Puerto Rico after a 10-day Caribbean cruise was canceled.

The company said the ship was experiencing mechanical issues, resulting in the cancellation of the cruise trip.

The ship originally left from Miami Friday and is currently docked in Puerto Rico.

All passengers disembarked the ship, Tuesday.

The passengers will receive a full refund and 100 percent credit for a future cruise.

The company released a statement that read, “We are very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this unexpected situation has caused, especially during this special holiday cruise, and we thank our loyal guests for their patience and understanding.”

The Norwegian Jade will sail back to Miami and undergo several days of repairs.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.