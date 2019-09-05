Norwegian Cruise Line announces $1 million donation for Bahamas relief

(WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they will be donating $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The company said in a statement that they will be committing the money to All Hands and Hearts to begin an immediate short-term response.

“We at Norwegian Cruise Line have always stood ready to help our neighbors in times of need. Our hearts are heavy following the devastation that Hurricane Dorian brought to the Bahamas,” the cruise line said.

Norwegian also said they would be matching donations to All Hands and Hearts dollar for dollar to assist with rebuilding efforts.

