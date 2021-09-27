SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made off the North’s eastern coast on Tuesday morning. But it gave no further details.

Tuesday’s launch came three days after North Korea said it was willing to resume talks with South Korea if certain conditions are met.

Analysts said North Korea wants South Korea to play a role in winning relief from U.S.-led sanctions.

Earlier this month, North Korea carried out its first ballistic and cruise missile tests in six months.

