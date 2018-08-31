North Carolina women charged with helping young children smoke

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WSVN) — North Carolina police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar on social media video.

A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the Facebook video. Police seized drug paraphernalia.

WGHP reports the 18-month-old, 2-year-old, and 3-year-old children were treated at an area hospital, and are now back home with their mother.

The mom of the children says her family friends were taking care of her kids.

“I trusted them,” she told the station.

Jail records show Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors.

Video obtained by WXII-TV shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance but didn’t elaborate.

Phone listings for the women couldn’t be found. The public defender’s office said it won’t know if the women have lawyers until an upcoming court appearance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.