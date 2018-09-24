North Carolina woman arrested after sheltering animals during hurricane

BLADENBORO, N.C. (AP/WSVN) — A woman who took in more than two dozen dogs and cats during Hurricane Florence has been charged with practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Tammie Hedges, founder of Crazy’s Claws N Paws animal rescue, was arrested Friday after 27 dogs and cats were confiscated from a temporary shelter.

Hedges told the News-Argus of Goldsboro that she felt she had to help the animals brought to her during the storm.

Hedges said she gave amoxicillin to some sick animals and also used a topical antibiotic ointment.

She’s also charged with soliciting a donation of tramadol, a prescription painkiller sometimes used for dogs and cats.

In a statement, Wayne County said animal control officers had “serious concern regarding the practice of veterinary medicine without a license and the presence of controlled substances.”

A colleague of Hedges wrote on Facebook that she administered care and medication as the hurricane unfolded, making roadways became impassable, blocking veterinarians from reaching the animals.

“She did what she needed to at that time til she could reach a vet,” the post reads. “If your animal was in that condition, would you want someone to leave them to get sicker or stay in pain?”

A petition has been started urging authorities to drop the charges against Hedges.

