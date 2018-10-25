North Carolina waitress gets $10,000 tip from customer

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A customer only ordered water while at a North Carolina restaurant — but he left a whopping $10,000 tip for his waitress!

Alaina Custer says she was in shock when she discovered a large stack of bills left on the table at Sup Dogs restaurant in Greenville.

The substantial tip was left with a note that said, “Thanks for the delicious water.”

Two men at a nearby table recorded her reaction on video, because it turns out the customer who left the money is a famous YouTube personality known as “Mr. Beast.”

“Good people are still doing good things these days so I thought it was really, really cool,” said restaurant owner Bret Oliverio. “I’ve seen some really big tips but not $10,000 so this was totally out of the blue, once in a lifetime. This will never happen again in my lifetime.”

While Custer did keep a good chunk of the cash, the rest of the money was split among the restaurant’s staff.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.