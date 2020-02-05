North Carolina Police officers reunite owner with puppy that was inside stolen car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSVN) — A pet owner was ecstatic when she was reunited with her furry friend.

Video posted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shows Detectives Albanese and Morell reuniting Ruby, a chocolate lab puppy, with her owner.

Police said Ruby was in her owners vehicle when it was taken, Feb. 1. Several days later, detectives were able to bring Ruby home, much to her owner’s delight.

It is unclear if officers were able to track down the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.