North Carolina man to retire, spoil grandchildren with $10 million lottery winnings

OXFORD, N.C. (WSVN) — A North Carolina man said he plans to retire and spoil his grandchildren after he won the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, 52-year-old Thedore Duncan won $10 million.

“Now that I’ve won this, I can finally stop working,” said Duncan, a machine mechanic. “I’m going to retire and get a brand new three-bedroom house with a big pool. I’m also going to use some of the money to spoil my 12 grandkids.”

Duncan picked up the winning scratch-off ticket while on his way home from the landfill.

“When I saw the money symbol, I knew I won something,” Duncan said. “When I scratched off the prize, I couldn’t believe it. I was so shocked I couldn’t drive. I had to call my brother to come get me.”

Duncan chose the lump sum option, and after taxes, he took home $4,245,009.

“I always told people that one day I’d hit the lottery,” Duncan said when he got the check. “Today’s that day. It feels so good.”

