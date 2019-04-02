North Carolina man steals ambulance and drives into parked cars

CHARLOTTE (WSVN) — Police in North Carolina arrested a man after he stole an ambulance and crashed it into several cars.

Video shows the ambulance ramming several cars, causing a pile up. A man is then seen getting out of the ambulance and running through the parking lot, waving his arms and hitching up his pants.

According to WSOC, police said someone called 911 and reported that the suspect was damaging property inside the office building before leaving and crashing into the cars in the parking lot.

Police later arrested the suspect. His name has not been released.

No injuries were reported.

