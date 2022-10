(WSVN) - A two-headed snake is a rare find in nature but a man in North Carolina is raising one.

Jimmy Mabe added a Honduran albino milk snake with two heads to his collection.

The reptile has one set of lungs and one stomach.

Mabe said it may share a body but it does not share a mind as the snake sometimes tried to move in different directions.

