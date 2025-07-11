HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WXII) — Severe weather created massive floods throughout the Triad Wednesday, especially in High Point. WXII spoke to a woman whose husband jumped into action to help several people stuck in rising water.

Victoria Drigger and her husband, David, were driving down Eastchester Drive when they encountered several cars stuck in flooded parts of the road. That’s when he jumped in to help those he could.

WXII’s cameras captured the moment David tied a rope to a van in an effort to pull it out of floodwater with his truck. The water in some of the deeper sections was up to his knees. In that van, Victoria said, there were two men and a baby, and no one knew what to do. Ultimately, David ended up pushing it to safety with the help of bystanders.

“There were older people in the vehicles,” she said. “There was babies in the vehicles. And if that was my kid, my son, driving, or my grandparents, I would want somebody to help them as well.”

Victoria said her husband jumped in to rescue several people Wednesday night. She said everyone was nervous, even scared. That includes the people they helped who were trying to get somewhere safe, and her when it came to David’s safety. However, she says helping was the right thing to do.

“When you do good, good things happen to you,” she said. “So I kept telling him all night that I was so proud of him.”

Victoria said eventually her family did leave the area for their own safety, when they came back a bit later, the area was fortunately clear.

