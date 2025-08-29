WILMINGTON, N.C. (WSVN) – A North Carolina man has been arrested after police say he placed illegal narcotics into his two granddaughters’ ice cream.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, an officer was flagged down on Aug. 8 by 66-year-old James Edwin Yokeley Jr., who claimed his two juvenile granddaughters had discovered hard objects in ice cream they bought at a Dairy Queen.

Medical personnel examined the girls and determined they had not ingested the substances.

Field tests indicated the objects were illegal narcotics, which were later sent to the state lab for further testing.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined Yokeley had placed the pills into the children’s ice cream, police said.

Yokeley was arrested and charged with contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance and felony child abuse.

