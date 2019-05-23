North Carolina city files lawsuit against business for flying American flag that’s too big

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WSVN) — A months-long dispute over the American flag between a North Carolina business and a city has sparked a lawsuit.

According to the City of Statesville in North Carolina, Gander RV (formerly known as Camping World) filed an application with the city to display a 40 foot by 25 foot flag on the business’s property.

The city said the permit was approved, but the actual flag that was displayed was 40 feet by 80 feet, which is prohibited by city ordinance.

After several attempts to get the business to remove the flag, the city began fining the dealership $50 a day.

The city has since filed an injunction against the dealership.

However, the RV dealership has refused to remove the flag and has even started a petition.

“This is about more than just the flag,” the business said on Facebook. “This is about our Veterans, Military, and the men and women that have sacrificed for this great country. They are the reason we fly the flag and they are the reason we will NOT take it down!”

The dealership owner, Marcus Lemonis, told Fox 46 that he hopes the petition will get the city’s attention on the public’s thoughts.

“I think it would be a good way for elected leaders to see how people actually feel,” Lemonis said. “The property that’s there belong to us, we pay taxes and the size of the flag isn’t hurting anybody.”

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the petition had over 198,000 signatures, with more coming in each minute.

