North Carolina bus driver arrested for threatening to shoot up middle school

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A school bus driver in North Carolina has been arrested after investigators say she posted threats on social media targeting a school.

Media outlets reported the Union County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Lashauna Hooker Beachum of Charlotte was arrested Sunday and charged with making false reports about mass violence on school property.

Deputies said the threat was aimed at Porter Ridge Middle School in Indian Trail and criticized several school employees and immigrants in general.

Investigators said the threat showed up on Facebook early Friday morning, disappeared for several hours and reappeared.

Deputies went to the school Friday and eventually traced the threats to Beachum’s home.

Deputies said they do not think Beachum had the means to carry out the threats.

It was not known if Beachum has an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.