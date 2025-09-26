(WSVN) - A musician-led effort is helping survivors reclaim their sound a year after Hurricane Helene devastated Appalachia.

A nonprofit called ReString Appalachia is collecting instruments, including banjos and guitars, to gift to musicians who were affected by the natural disaster.

So far, over 500 musical devices have been donated.

“It’s hard to really fathom, and it is just such a huge honor to be any kind of part of that rebuilding process for us,” said Nicholas Edward Williams, the founder of ReString Appalachia.

The organization uses a “match system” to gift musicians free instruments that are of or near the same quality as the one they lost.

Cellphone video captured the heartwarming moment the organization completed its first successful match.

“You’re the first person to get an instrument,” said Williams.

“Really? We will put it to good use,” said the recipient.

They have also helped victims of Hurricane Milton, Texas floods and the Los Angeles wildfires.

The goal is to restore hope through music one string at a time.



