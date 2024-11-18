(WSVN) - A Florida based nonprofit organization is delivering aid to an island experiencing an uptick in gang violence.

Members of the nonprofit Mission of Hope left Sunday from Key West with a boatload of food and supplies for Haiti.

The North star vessel will deliver aid to a special needs orphanage, following a request from the Haitian government.

Since the assassination of Haiti’s president in 2021, roads across the country are controlled by gangs, leaving many communities cut off from receiving aid.

