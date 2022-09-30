(WSVN) - Non-profit organizations have partnered up with the South Florida community to help gather donations and items for those affected by the severe weather that has affected those in the Caribbean islands and the west coast of Florida.

United Way Miami and the Miami Herald partnered with Operation Helping Hands (OHH), a hurricane relief effort to support the victims of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona that started donations, Friday.

All of the funds raised will be sent directly to the people that suffered in the aftermath of the storms.

Supporters can choose what efforts their contributions will go toward.

United Way Miami will work with other nonprofits in the affected areas to support immediate recovery needs and additional needs as they emerge.

To make a donation you can visit the United Way Miami website or call 1-800-226-3320.

Doral also hosted donation drop-offs for those who would like to help with item donations.

The city partnered with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to ensure each donation is distributed to the correct locations.

The list of items needed is as follows:

Non-Perishable Food (Canned goods with peel-off tops are ideal)

Cereals

Water Purification items

Water

Mold Remediation Supplies

Cleaning Tools – Squeegees, mops, buckets, etc.

Nutrition Bars

Baby Food (no glass)

Tents

Solar Lanterns

Flashlights

Mosquito Repellant

First Aid Kits

New Blankets

Sleeping Bags

Cots

Air Mattresses

Mattresses (all sizes)

Bed linens (all sizes)

Rain gear

Weather Radios

Camping stoves

Survival Kits

Hygiene items

Feminine Care

Disposable Diapers

Generators

Toys for children (crayons, coloring books, art sets, etc.)

New clothes (with tags)



Anyone who would like to help can drop off items until October 13th, at the following Doral locations:

Doral Legacy Park; located at 11400 NW 82 Street

Doral Glades Park; located at 7600 NW 98 Place

Morgan Levy Park; located at 5300 NW 102 Avenue

All drop-off locations will be open between the hours of 9:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

