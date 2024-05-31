(WSVN) - As hurricane season is set to officially start on Saturday, experts have been predicting that it will be an above-normal season. To prepare for these potential storms, experts are cautioning people to stock up on supplies sooner rather than later.

“We would like to take a moment to remind you now is the time to prepare and stay prepared,” said Rick Spinrad with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. ” Remember, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,”

According to NOAA’s prediction, up to 25 storms could form this year, eight to 13 of those could be hurricanes and four to seven of those could become major one, which are Category 3 hurricanes or larger.

“This season is looking to be extraordinary one in a number of ways,” Spinrad said.

NOAA officials on Friday showed 7News their facility in West Miami-Dade, where they monitor these systems.

South Florida officials are also urging residents to not get complacent and to always be ready.

“One, stay informed; two, be storm ready, and three, make a plan,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Trim your trees now, don’t wait. Prepare your storm shutters. Make sure they work now, don’t wait. Have enough food and supplies on hand to keep your family safe for 72 hours after a storm has passed”

To help get ready from June 1 through June 14, people can stock up on hurricane supplies for themselves and their families without paying sales taxes.

It’s part of the annual Florida Disaster Preparedness tax holiday, which includes the following:

Candles

Flashlights

Lanterns

Portable self-powered radios

Gas tanks

Batteries

Portable generators of a certain price

At Florida International University, their famous wall of wind helps study the impacts of strong wind and storm surge.

“We have to catch up with nature,” said Richard Olson/ director of the Extreme Events Institute. “Nature is throwing harder events at us.”

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

