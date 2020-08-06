NOAA releases updated outlook for storm season prediction, now expects extremely active season

(WSVN) - The 2020 season outlook has now been updated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and experts forecast many more named storms.

The updated outlook was released on Thursday.

NOAA released their original outlook in May just before the start of the hurricane season.

In their outlook, they called for an above-average season.

They called between 13 and 19 named storms — six to 10 of these would be hurricanes and three to six would be major hurricanes.

The newly released outlook calls for an extremely active season with between 19 and 25 named storms — seven to 11 of these are expected to be hurricanes and three to six are expected to be major hurricanes.

Some contributing factors to the increase is that there is no el niño. There is however la niña which tends to reduce wind sheer over the Atlantic. It does not allow the storms to develop over the Atlantic.

Sea surface temperatures are also on the warmer side for both the Atlantic and the Caribbean.

There is also a steady plume of moisture coming from the west coast of Africa.

There have been nine named storms so far.

It is the third active season since 2005. In 2005, NOAA predicted 21 storms and there were a total of 28 named storms.

