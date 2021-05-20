NOAA forecasts another active Atlantic Hurricane Season

(WSVN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for another busier-than-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season this year.

The organization predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, they do not anticipate the level of activity that was seen in 2020.

Forecasters are calling for 13 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 of the storms being hurricanes. Forecasters also believe between three and five of the storms will be major hurricanes (a Category 3 storm or stronger.)

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

“Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator.

