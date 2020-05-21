NOAA forecasts above-average hurricane season

(WSVN) - NOAA has issued its first forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and it’s expected to be above-average.

The agency released its outlook, Thursday morning.

It calls for 13 to 19 named storms.

Of those, six to 10 are expected to become hurricanes. Three to six could become a major hurricane (category 3 or higher).

Overall, there’s a 60% chance of an above-normal season and only a 10% chance of it being below-normal.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

