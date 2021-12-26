(WSVN) - No one cashed in on the Christmas Day Powerball drawing, so the jumbo jackpot is still up for grabs.

The winning numbers from Sunday night’s drawing were: 27, 29, 45, 55, 58, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3.

The jackpot has now gone up to an estimated $416 million dollars, which could increase depending on the number of tickets sold. It’s one of the largest prizes in the game’s history.

No one has won the Powerball since June.

