No winning Mega Millions ticket; combined jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/WSVN) — No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $868 million. Combined with the Powerball jackpot of $345 million, the total lottery winnings has climbed to well over a billion dollars.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $667 million grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing. The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

The Powerball is set to be drawn Wednesday night. Combined, both games value at over $1.2 billion.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest single lottery prize in U.S. history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the games, but the odds of winning the jackpots aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers for the Mega Millions and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

The chances of winning both games are incredibly rare — 1 in 88 quadrillion, or 1 in 88,412,922,115,183,000 to be precise.

