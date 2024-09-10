ATLANTA, Ga. (WSVN) – There was trouble on the tarmac at a Georgia airport after two Delta planes collided with each other.

The incident happened at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday morning.

According to Delta Airlines, two of their planes collided while taxing at the airport on adjacent runways.

Delta said an Airbus A350 flight, which was carrying 221 passengers, was heading to Tokyo, Japan when it clipped the tail of a Regional jet that was heading to Lafayette, Louisiana.

That plane was carrying 56 passengers.

After the planes collided, there was damage to both planes.

Video footage showed one of the plane’s tail completely off.

No injuries were reported and passengers were transported back to the terminal to re-book their flights.

Delta is working with the National Transportation Safety Board and local law enforcement investigators to find out how the collision happened.

