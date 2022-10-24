(WSVN) - The results of Nikon’s annual Small World Microphotography competition are in.

Photographers from around the world captured a fascinating and frightening look at our small planet.

This disturbing close-up photo of a tiny ant garners big attention, but it was the image of a fluorescent gecko’s front paw that took top honors this year.

You can see all 92 incredible pictures on Nikon’s website.

