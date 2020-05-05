Nike to donate 140,000 pieces of shoes, clothing, equipment to frontline workers

(WSVN) - Nike has announced plans to donate thousands of pieces of apparel and equipment to workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nike announced they will partner with nonprofit Good360 in the United States and local organizations across Europe to donate more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment across the world.

“The effort is led by messages of gratitude to healthcare professionals,” Nike said. “From one athlete to another, Nike athletes recognize the physical and mental resilience of healthcare athletes.”

Among the donations include 32,500 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse shoes to hospitals and healthcare systems around the world.

“The Nike Air Zoom Pulse is our first shoe designed for the healthcare athlete, an everyday hero. Fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in hospital conditions,” Nike said.

Nike said they are also donating 95,000 pairs of mild compression soccer socks, 1,100 Nike Sportswear kits and more.

