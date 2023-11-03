Nike is launching a new shoe designed to help toddlers take their first steps.

The Nike “Swoosh One” is the company’s inaugural toddler shoe created to assist with early walking.

It features collapsible heels, making it easier for parents to put on and take off, while also promoting a child’s natural gait development.

What sets this shoe apart is its endorsement by the American Podiatric Medical Association, emphasizing its commitment to supporting healthy foot development in young walkers.

Available in sizes ranging from 3C to 7C, the Nike Swoosh One aims to be a stylish and practical choice for parents looking to provide the best for their little ones.

